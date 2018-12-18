No. 18 Kentucky women roll to 99-39 win over W Carolina

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 18 points, Tatyana Wyatt had 16 and No. 18 Kentucky coasted to a 99-39 win over Western Carolina on Tuesday night.

Six players scored in double figures for the Wildcats (11-1), with Howard grabbing eight rebounds and Taylor Murray dishing seven assists with five steals to go with her 11 points.

Kentucky had an 11-0 run in the first quarter and opened the second quarter by scoring 17 straight to lead 56-20 at the half. The Wildcats shot 12 of 17 in the second quarter to shoot 65 percent for the half, finishing with a season-high for points. Maci Morris had all 13 of her points and Wyatt 12.

Kentucky scored the first 11 points of the third quarter and cruised to the finish, shooting 51.5 percent for the second half and 59 for the game.

Judith Martin Ruiz had 11 points for Western Carolina (2-9), which shot 32 percent, was outrebounded 41-22 and had 24 turnovers.

