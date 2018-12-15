No. 18 Kentucky women start hot, drop Middle Tennessee 72-55

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Maci Morris led a balanced attack with 14 points and No. 18 Kentucky used a strong start to defeat Middle Tennessee 72-55 on Saturday.

KeKe McKinney added 13 points, Taylor Murray 12 and reserve Blair Green, who was 3 for 3 from 3-point range, 11 for the Wildcats (10-1).

Kentucky was 8 of 12 in the first quarter, making 3 of 5 from distance, to take a 20-11 lead. Then the Wildcats got hot, going 7 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 2 behind the arc, and 9 of 9 from the foul line. With a 13-0 run to close the half it was 45-23 at the break.

Kentucky shot 57 percent (25 of 44) for the game, going 6 of 10 on 3-pointers and 16 of 22 from the foul line.

Alex Johnson led Middle Tennessee (7-3) with 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting but the Blue Raiders were 3 of 12 from long range and just 6 of 9 from the line.

