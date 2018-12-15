Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 18 Kentucky women start hot, drop Middle Tennessee 72-55

December 15, 2018 3:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Maci Morris led a balanced attack with 14 points and No. 18 Kentucky used a strong start to defeat Middle Tennessee 72-55 on Saturday.

KeKe McKinney added 13 points, Taylor Murray 12 and reserve Blair Green, who was 3 for 3 from 3-point range, 11 for the Wildcats (10-1).

Kentucky was 8 of 12 in the first quarter, making 3 of 5 from distance, to take a 20-11 lead. Then the Wildcats got hot, going 7 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 2 behind the arc, and 9 of 9 from the foul line. With a 13-0 run to close the half it was 45-23 at the break.

Kentucky shot 57 percent (25 of 44) for the game, going 6 of 10 on 3-pointers and 16 of 22 from the foul line.

Advertisement

Alex Johnson led Middle Tennessee (7-3) with 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting but the Blue Raiders were 3 of 12 from long range and just 6 of 9 from the line.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley