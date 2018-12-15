Listen Live Sports

No. 19 Marquette women end skid against Green Bay 80-54

December 15, 2018 5:22 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman scored 18 points, Isabelle Spingola added 17 off the bench and No. 19 Marquette rolled to an 80-54 win over instate rival Green Bay on Saturday.

Allazia Blockton, who became the all-time leading scorer for the Golden Eagles (8-2) in their last game, added 13 points and Erika Davenport 10.

Behind Spingola’s 5-of-9 shooting behind the arc, Marquette made 10 of 23 from distance and shot 51 percent overall.

Despite shooting 53 percent in the second half, Green Bay (4-5) finished at 38 percent, making 5 of 19 from distance.

Marquette scored the first 12 points of the game and added a 7-0 run to lead 19-8 after one quarter.

The first eight points of the second quarter led to a 12-3 run for Marquette and a late 10-0 spurt helped make it 44-19 at halftime.

Frankie Wurtz led Green Bay with 12 points. The Phoenix had won six straight in the series, which they lead 35-9.

