No. 2 Clemson dominates AP All-ACC team again with 11 Tigers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — No. 2 Clemson once again dominated the Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference teams and individual awards released Tuesday.

The four-time defending league champions placed 11 players on the two teams as selected by a panel of 14 sports writers who cover the conference.

Five Tigers made the first team, and four were unanimous picks. Offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt was a unanimous pick for the second straight year.

Clemson nearly swept the individual awards. Running back Travis Etienne was picked as the offensive player of the year, defensive end Clelin Ferrell was the defensive player of the year, quarterback Trevor Lawrence was voted the newcomer of the year and coach Dabo Swinney shared the coach of the year award with Syracuse’s Dino Babers.

Etienne and Ferrell also were unanimous selections to the first team along with Tigers defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Clemson earned its fourth straight berth in the College Football Playoff a day after beating Pittsburgh in the ACC title game.

Etienne led the ACC with 1,463 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns while Ferrell had a league-best 10.5 sacks.

Babers led Syracuse, the preseason last-place pick in the Atlantic Division, to a 9-3 record, a second-place finish in the division and a berth in the Camping World Bowl .

___

The 2018 Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference team, as selected by a panel of 14 sports writers who regularly cover the league for newspapers or broadcast outlets. Players at all positions are listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown; “u-” denotes unanimous selections.

___

First team

Offense

Quarterback — Ryan Finley, North Carolina State, 6-4, 212, sr., Phoenix.

Running back — AJ Dillon, Boston College, 6-0, 245, soph., New London, Connecticut; u-Travis Etienne, Clemson, 5-10, 200, soph., Jennings, Louisiana.

Tackles — u-Mitch Hyatt, Clemson, 6-5, 305, sr., Suwanee, Georgia; Tyler Jones, North Carolina State, 6-3, 306, sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Guards — Parker Braun, Georgia Tech, 6-3, 280, jr., Hallsville, Texas; Chris Lindstrom, Boston College, 6-4, 310, sr., Dudley, Massachusetts.

Center — Garrett Bradbury, North Carolina State, 6-3, 300, sr., Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tight end — Tommy Sweeney, Boston College, 6-5, 260, sr., Ramsey, New Jersey.

Wide receiver — Kelvin Harmon, North Carolina State, 6-3, 214, jr., Palmyra, New Jersey; Olamide Zaccheaus, Virginia, 5-8, 190, sr., Philadelphia.

All-purpose player — Greg Dortch, Wake Forest, 5-9, 170, soph., Richmond, Virginia.

Kicker — Andre Szmyt, Syracuse, 6-1, 195, fr., Vernon Hills, Illinois.

Defense

Defensive ends — Brian Burns, Florida State, 6-5, 231, jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida; u-Clelin Ferrell, Clemson, 6-5, 260, jr., Richmond, Virginia.

Defensive tackles — Dexter Lawrence, Clemson, 6-4, 340, jr., Wake Forest, North Carolina; u-Christian Wilkins, Clemson, 6-4, 300, sr., Springfield, Massachusetts;

Linebackers — Joe Giles-Harris, Duke, 6-2, 240, jr., Nyack, New York; Germaine Pratt, North Carolina State, 6-3, 140, sr., High Point, North Carolina; Shaquille Quarterman, Miami, 6-1, 235, jr., Orange Park, Florida.

Cornerbacks — Hamp Cheevers, Boston College, 5-10, 180, jr., Trenton, Florida; Bryce Hall, Virginia, 6-3, 200, jr., Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Safeties — Andre Cisco, Syracuse, 6-0, 199, fr., Valley Stream, New York; Juan Thornhill, Virginia, 6-1, 200, sr., Altavista, Virginia.

Punter — Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse, 5-9, 197, jr., Valrico, Florida.

___

Second Team

Offense

Quarterback — Eric Dungey, Syracuse, 6-4, 226, sr., Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Running back — Travis Homer, Miami, 5-11, 205, jr., West Palm Beach, Florida; Qadree Ollison, Pittsburgh, 6-2, 225, sr., Niagara Falls, New York.

Tackles — Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson, 6-2, 290, jr., Powder Springs, Georgia; Stefano Millin, Pittsburgh, 6-5, 300, sr., Massillon, Ohio.

Guards — Phil Haynes, Wake Forest, 6-4, 310, sr., Raleigh, North Carolina; John Simpson, Clemson, 6-4, 320, jr., North Charleston, South Carolina.

Center — Justin Falcinelli, Clemson, 6-4, 305, sr., Middletown, Maryland.

Tight end — Brevin Jordan, Miami, 6-3, 245, fr., Las Vegas.

Wide receivers — Tee Higgins, Clemson, 6-4, 200, soph., Oak Ridge, Tennessee; Jakobi Meyers, North Carolina State, 6-2, 203, jr., Lithonia, Georgia.

All-purpose player — Deon Jackson, Duke, 6-0, 225, soph., Atlanta.

Kicker — Christopher Dunn, North Carolina State, 5-8, 177, fr., Lexington, North Carolina.

Defense

Defensive ends — Zach Allen, Boston College, 6-3, 285, sr., New Canaan, Connecticut; Alton Robinson, Syracuse, 6-4, 249, jr., Converse, Texas.

Defensive tackles — Ricky Walker, Virginia Tech, 6-2, 300, sr., Hampton, Virginia; Gerald Willis III, Miami, 6-4, 300, sr., New Orleans.

Linebackers — Ryan Guthrie, Syracuse, 6-2, 224, sr., Cumming, Georgia;

Cole Holcomb, North Carolina, 6-1, 235, sr., New Smyrna Beach, Florida; Tre Lamar, Clemson, 6-4, 250, jr., Roswell, Georgia.

Cornerbacks — Essang Bassey, Wake Forest, 5-10, 185, jr., Columbus, Georgia; Trayvon Mullen, Clemson, 6-2, 190, jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Safeties — Cameron Glenn, Wake Forest, 6-1, 200, sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia; Jaquan Johnson, Miami, 5-11, 195, sr., Miami.

Punter — Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech, 6-0, 245, soph., Alcolu, South Carolina.

___

Coach of the year — Dino Babers, Syracuse, and Dabo Swinney, Clemson (tie).

Offensive player of the year — Travis Etienne, Clemson.

Defensive player of the year — Clelin Ferrell, Clemson.

Newcomer of the year — Trevor Lawrence, Clemson.

___

Voting panel:

Michael Vega, The Boston Globe; Grace Raynor, Charleston (S.C.) Post & Courier; Steve Wiseman, The Herald-Sun of Durham, North Carolina; Matt Baker, The Tampa Bay Times; John Bednarowski, Marietta (Georgia.) Daily Journal; Rick Bozich, WDRB-TV, Louisville, Kentucky; Christy Cabrera Chirinos, The Sun-Sentinel of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Brant Wilkerson-New, The News & Record of Greensboro, North Carolina; Lauren Brownlow, WRAL.com, Raleigh, North Carolina; Brian Batko, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; Nate Mink, The Post-Standard of Syracuse, New York; Doug Doughty, The Roanoke Times; Norm Wood, The Daily Press of Newport News, Virginia; Conor O’Neil; Winston-Salem Journal.

___

