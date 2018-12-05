Listen Live Sports

No. 20 DePaul women rally past rival Northwestern 76-60

December 5, 2018 10:38 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Mart’E Grays and reserve Dee Bekelja scored 16 points apiece and No. 20 DePaul overcame a slow start to pull away from rival Northwestern 76-60 on Wednesday night.

Northwestern (5-2) made 15 of 19 shots in the first quarter, making seven straight after missing two and then eight straight after missing two, to open a 32-16 lead.

Then the Wildcats missed their first nine of the second quarter, when they went 1 of 13, allowing DePaul (6-3) to pull within 35-33 at the half.

Grays made a layup to close out the third quarter scoring with the Blue Demons up 46-44. Then DePaul took over. The teams traded baskets before Bekelja hit a 3-pointer to start a 13-0 run that included five points from Grays. The lead stayed in double figures as DePaul made 10 of 14 shots.

Bekelja was 7 of 8 from the field for her career high.

Jordan Hamilton led Northwestern with 20 points, Lindsey Pulliam added 13.

