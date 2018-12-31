No. 20 Marquette women use balance, top Creighton 85-67

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack and No. 20 Marquette didn’t miss all-time leading scorer Allazia Blockton in an 85-67 win over Creighton on Monday.

Blockton, who had six points in the Golden Eagles’ last game to surpass Jerel McNeal as the school’s all-time leading scorer, didn’t play because of an ankle injury. She was injured after playing just eight minutes against Providence.

Selena Lott stepped into Blockton’s spot and scored 15 points, one of four starters to score 15 for Marquette (11-3, 2-0 Big East). Danielle King, Erika Davenport and Amani Wilborn also scored 15. King had eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. Davenport had seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots. Hiedeman had six assists, five rebounds and two steals.

Creighton (7-6, 1-1), coming off an upset at then No. 19 DePaul, hit three straight 3-pointers in an 11-0 run to tie the game late in the first quarter but Lott scored five unanswered points in the last minute. She also had a 3 in a 12-0 run in the second quarter to help Marquette open a 44-33 lead at the half.

The Blue Jays were within seven midway through the third quarter when the Golden Eagles went on a 17-4 run for a 20-point lead headed into the fourth quarter.

Jaylyn Agnew had 17 points and Audrey Faber 14 for Creighton.

