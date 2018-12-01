Listen Live Sports

No. 21 Buffalo beats San Francisco in matchup of unbeatens

December 1, 2018 1:07 pm
 
BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Nick Perkins scored 22 points, Jeremy Harris added 15 with eight rebounds and No. 21 Buffalo held off San Francisco for an 85-81 victory Saturday in the title game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic.

C.J. Massinburg scored 15 points, making 5 of 6 free throws in the final 20 seconds to close out the win, and Montell McCrae added 11 points as Buffalo (7-0) won the matchup of unbeatens to continue its best start since 1930.

Frankie Ferrari scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half for San Francisco (7-1), which had won its first six games for the first time since 1980.

The Bulls led for most of the game but did not seal the win until the closing minute. After Jamaree Bouyea made a driving layup for the Dons to get the game to 78-76, Harris slashed to the hoop for Buffalo’s final field goal with 37.5 seconds remaining.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

