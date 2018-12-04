Listen Live Sports

No. 21 Drake, behind Hittner’s 23 points, tops Clarke 91-43

December 4, 2018 4:42 pm
 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Becca Hittner scored 23 points to lead No. 21 Drake past Clarke College 91-43 on Tuesday.

Sara Rhine had 22 points, making all 10 of her shots for Drake (8-1). A record crowd of 6,031 at the Knapp Center was on hand for the annual game for elementary and middle school students.

Tina Ubl led Clarke (7-3) with 14 points and Makenna Haase added 12 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

The Bulldogs led 52-22 at halftime and held Clarke to just nine points in the third quarter.

Drake shot 59 percent from the field and made 9 of 18 from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs, who led the country in assists coming into the game, had 29. Maddie Monahan had seven of them.

