No. 22 Michigan State women defeat Florida Atlantic 89-74

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jenna Allen scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Nia Clouden tied her career-high with 18 points and No. 22 Michigan State defeated Florida Atlantic 89-74 on Thursday night for the Spartans’ seventh straight victory.

Allen posted her third double-double this season. Sidney Cooks added 15 points and nine rebounds as MSU (10-1) improved to 7-0 at home. The Spartans shot 53 percent, including 41 percent from the arc (9 of 22).

MSU shot 61 percent in the first quarter, taking a 29-12 lead in scoring a season-best total for an opening period. The lead was 16 at halftime and 22 after three when Claire Hendrickson banked in a half-court 3-pointer . The Owls finished the final five minutes of the game with a 13-4 run.

Ra’Kyra Gabriel scored 13 points and Myka Johnson Matthews and Glenisha Harkless 11 each for FAU, which made 45 percent of their 3-point shots (13 of 29) but were outscored in the paint 42-24 and 20-8 off turnovers.

