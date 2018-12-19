Listen Live Sports

No. 23 Texas A&M women pull away from USC for 71-51 win

December 19, 2018 8:43 pm
 
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kayla Wells had a career-high 26 points, N’dea Jones had 17 rebounds and Chennedy Carter added a double-double as No. 23 Texas A&M had a big second half to hand USC its first loss of the season 71-51 on Wednesday night.

The Aggies (9-2) trailed 32-28 at the half, then Carter and Wells split 32 points in the second half and Jones grabbed 11 rebounds. A&M ran off nine straight points beginning midway through the third quarter and turned that into a 13-3 run the rest of the way to lead 52-41 entering the fourth quarter.

A 12-0 run, with Carter scoring seven — she had 11 points in the final 10 minutes — had the Aggies coasting home.

Carter finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds to help the Aggies to a 46-35 rebounding advantage. She was also 12 of 13 from the line, but her teammates were just 10 of 18.

Desiree Caldwell led the Trojans (9-1) with 10 points. USC shot 30 percent (19 of 64), including 5 of 26 from distance, and was 8 of 12 at the foul line.

