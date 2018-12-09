Listen Live Sports

No. 24 Gonzaga women beat Washington State 76-53

December 9, 2018 7:32 pm
 
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — LeeAnne Wirth scored 12 points, on 6-of-7 shooting, to lead six Gonzaga players in double figures and the No. 24 Bulldogs beat Washington State 76-53 on Sunday.

Jill Townsend and Katie Campbell each had 11 points and Laura Stockton, Zykera Rice and Chandler Smith scored 10 apiece for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs (9-1), who are off to the best start in program history, have won three in a row against WSU and five straight overall.

Wirth made a layup and Rice hit a jumper to make it 21-17 and Gonzaga led the rest of the way. Maria Kostourkova’s layup with 3:14 left in the second quarter pulled the Cougars to 25-24 but they missed their next six field-goal attempts and committed six turnovers while going scoreless for the next 7½ minutes. Six different GU players scored during a 15-0 run that made it 40-24 midway through the third and WSU trailed by double figures from there.

Borislava Hristova led Washington State (4-5) with 19 points and Kostourkova scored 10. Those two combined to made 11 of 19 from the field while the rest of the Cougars were just 9-of-31 (29 percent) shooting.

