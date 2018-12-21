Listen Live Sports

No. 24 Miami women sink 16 3s, bury Alabama 101-74

December 21, 2018 8:17 pm
 
WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Mykea Gray and Laura Cornelius combined for 41 points on 11 of 14 3-point shooting and No. 24 Miami had a second-straight big game against an SEC foe at the Florida Sunshine Classic, racing to a 101-74 win over Alabama on Friday night.

Gray went 5 of 7 behind the arc and scored 21 points and Cornelius was 6 of 7 for 20 points. Overall, the Hurricanes (11-2) went 16 of 22 (72.7 percent) from distance, tying their season high for makes and smashing their previous best percent of .545. A night after whipping Vanderbilt 90-65 with a season-high 51-point first half, the ‘Canes scored 55 points by halftime on Friday.

Meanwhile, Beatrice Mompremier had her fourth-straight double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, Kelsey Marshall had 13 on 3-of-5 3s and Emese Hof had 12 points.

Miami took care of this one early, scoring the first nine points and leading 22-9 after one quarter. Then came a 3-point barrage, the ‘Canes going 7-for-7, shooting 12 of 17 overall and stretching the lead to 55-34. Cornelius, Gray and Marshall all had three 3s and 11 points.

Cierra Johnson led the Crimson Tide (8-5) with a career-high 27 points.

