No. 24 Miami women whip Florida A&M 103-54 for 6th straight

December 28, 2018 9:41 pm
 
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Emese Hof had a double-double, Kelsey Marshall and Beatrice Mompremier split 34 points and Miami reached 100 points in back-to-back games for the first time in school history, cruising past Florida A&M 103-54 on Friday night.

Hoff scored 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting with 10 rebounds for the Hurricanes (12-2), who have won six straight. Mompremier surpassed 750 points in her career and is one rebound shy of 600.

Marshall had all 17 of her points on 6-of-9 shooting with four 3-pointers and Miami used a 13-0 run in the first quarter to lead 51-31 at the half. It was the third-straight game the Hurricanes reached 50 points in the first half.

Miami shot 54 percent with nine 3-pointers and was 22 of 32 from the line. The Hurricanes were plus-13 rebounding and forced 22 turnovers they turned into 34 points.

Mya Moye had 18 points for the Rattlers (2-9), who shot 34 percent, including a 1 for 13 in the fourth quarter.

