No. 3 Baylor women beat Morehead State 96-58

December 12, 2018 10:23 pm
 
WACO, Texas (AP) — Kalani Brown scored 21 points, Juicy Landrum added 14 and third-ranked Baylor rolled to a 96-58 victory over Morehead State on Wednesday.

Brown had 12 points in the first quarter to help Baylor (8-0) build a 32-16 lead on the way to its 26th straight home victory and 43rd win in a row at the Ferrell Center against nonconference opponents. The Lady Bears are 299-22 in nonconference home games under coach Kim Mulkey.

Miranda Crockett and Crystal Simmons-Cozar scored 14 points apiece for Morehead State (7-3).

NO. 7 OREGON 87, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 79

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Satou Sabally scored a season-high 27 points and had six rebounds and Oregon used a big second half to beat South Dakota State.

Sabrina Ionescu had 26 points and eight rebounds to help the Ducks (8-1) avoid losing their second straight game. The then-No. 3 Ducks lost at Michigan State on Sunday.

Madison Guebert and Myah Selland each scored 21 points for South Dakota State (6-4). Season scoring leader Macy Miller had 14.

NO. 13 MINNESOTA 84, COPPIN STATE 52

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kenisha Bell scored 20 points, Destiny Pitts made four 3-pointers and had 14 points and Minnesota improved to 10-0.

Minnesota’s program record is a 15-0 start in the 2003-04 season, when first-year coach Lindsay Whalen was a senior star for the Gophers. Coppin State (0-8) has lost 17 straight.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

