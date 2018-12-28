Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 4 Maryland women top Penn State 77-61 in Big Ten opener

December 28, 2018 11:15 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 16 of her 23 points in the second half and No. 4 Maryland beat Penn State 77-61 on Friday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Stephanie Jones added 17 points, Taylor Mikesell had 13 and Shakira Austin grabbed 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (12-0). Down 57-56 after three quarters, Maryland held Penn State to four fourth-quarter points.

Teniya Page led Penn State (7-5) with 24 points, and Kamaria McDaniel had 16. The Lady Lions lost for the fourth time in seven games.

NO. 12 MINNESOTA 74, WISCONSIN 56

Advertisement

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kenisha Bell had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Annalese Lamke scored 20 points and Minnesota beat Wisconsin in the Big Ten opener for both teams,

The Gophers (12-0) matched the 2002-03 team, when first-year coach Lindsay Whalen was a senior, for the second-best start in school history. The Minnesota record is 15-0 when Whalen was a junior.

Wisconsin dropped to 9-4.

NO. 10 TENNESSEE 98, MURRAY STATE 77

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rennia Davis had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Tennessee capitalized on its rebounding dominance to breeze past Murray State.

The Lady Volunteers (10-1) outrebounded Murray State 56-24, shot a season-best 50.6 percent and withstood a season-high 23 turnovers. Evelyn Adebayo scored 28 points for Murray State (4-7).

NO. 24 MIAMI 103, FLORIDA A&M 54

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Emese Hof scored 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and had 10 rebounds, and Miami reached 100 points in back-to-back games for the first time in school history.

Kelsey Marshall added 17 for the Hurricanes (12-2). Mya Moye led the Rattlers (2-9) with 18 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union