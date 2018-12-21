No. 7 Oregon women beat UC Irvine 115-69

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Ruthy Hebard scored 23 points on 11-for-12 shooting and had 15 rebounds, Sabrina Ionescu added her NCAA-record 14th triple-double and No. 7 Oregon beat UC Irvine 115-69 on Friday.

A day after setting the triple-double mark, Ionescu grabbed her 10th rebound in the fourth quarter to complete the triple-double. She also had 13 points and 14 assists.

Hebard had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the first half. She made her first six shots for 19 consecutive field goals over her last three games. The Ducks (11-1), the nation’s top scoring team, matched their season high for points while shooting 64.9 percent. Satou Sabally led the Ducks with 27 points, Erin Boley added 17, and Maite Cazorla had 13.

Jordan Sanders led UC Irvine (9-2) with 15 points.

NO. 8 STANFORD 62, BUFFALO 55

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Alanna Smith scored 30 points and Stanford pulled away to beat Buffalo in a homecoming for Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer.

VanDerveer played her final two high school seasons at Buffalo Seminary.

Nadia Fingall scored six of her 12 points in the fourth quarter for Stanford (8-1). Cierra Dillard scored 21 points for Buffalo (7-3). The Bulls had won 14 in a row at home.

NO. 9 TENNESSEE 80, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 61

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Meme Jackson scored 23 points and shot 7 of 12 from 3-point range and No. 9 Tennessee rebounded from its first loss of the season.

Tennessee (9-1) was playing three nights after falling 95-85 at home to No. 8 Stanford.

Jackson’s seven 3-point baskets marked a career high for the senior guard and left her just one shy of the school single-game record shared by Ariel Massengale and Meighan Simmons.

Micah Scheetz points for ETSU (2-13).

NO. 10 N.C. STATE 78, TENNESSEE-CHATTANOOGA 58

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Elissa Cunane scored 18 points and North Carolina State started fast and cruised past Tennessee-Chattanooga to improve to 12-0.

The game was a homecoming for Wolfpack coach Wes Moore, who coached at Chattanooga from 1998 to 2013. During that time, Chattanooga went 358-113 and made NCAA Tournament appearances.

Chattanooga coach Katie Burrows played for Moore from 2000-04. Burrows later worked as an assistant coach at Chattanooga for Moore and Jim Foster before being taking over as head coach in May following Foster’s retirement.

Arianne Whitaker led Chattanooga (4-9) with 13 points.

NO. 15 SYRACUSE 87, DUQUESNE 71

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tiana Mangakahia had 20 points and nine assists to help Syracuse beat Duquesne in the St. Pete Shootout.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi had 15 points, and Kiara Lewis added 12 for Syracuse (10-2).

Julijana Vojinovic and Laia Sole each had 14 points for Duquesne (5-5).

NO. 16 IOWA 91, DRAKE 82

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Megan Gustafson scored 19 of her 44 points in the fourth quarter and Iowa pulled away from Drake.

After Drake’s Sammie Bachrodt tied it at 70 with a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, Gustafson scored six points in an 8-0 run to put the Hawkeyes up for good. Her basket with 1:27 to play put the lead at 14 points. Iowa outscored Drake 23-15 in the fourth quarter.

Gustafson also had 14 rebounds to help Iowa (9-2) sweep state rivals Iowa State, Drake and Northern Iowa for the second straight season.

Becca Hittner had a career-high 32 points for the Bulldogs (8-4).

NO. 18 KENTUCKY 88, MURRAY STATE 49

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to help Kentucky beat Murray State for the 15th straight time.

Jaida Roper had 15 points and six assists, Maci Morris added 13 points, and Taylor Murray had 12 for the Wildcats (12-1). Evelyn Adebayo had 20 points and nine rebounds for Murray State (4-6).

NO. 23 TEXAS A&M 70, PRAIRIE VIEW 57

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — N’Dea Jones had 15 points and 18 rebounds and No. 23 Texas A&M rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Prairie View A&M for its sixth straight win.

Jones and Shambria Washington each scored seven points as the Aggies (10-2) outscored Prairie View (3-7) 22-4 in the fourth quarter. Dominique Newman scored 14 points for Prairie View.

NO. 24 MIAMI 101, ALABAMA 74

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Mykea Gray was 5 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 21 points, and Laura Cornelius added 20 points on 6-of-7 3-point shooting for Miami in the Florida Sunshine Classic.

Beatrice Mompremier had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Miami (11-2). Cierra Johnson led the Crimson Tide (8-5) with a career-high 27 points.

NO. 25 SOUTH CAROLINA 88, TEMPLE 60

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Te’a Cooper hit 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 16 points, leading South Carolina past Temple in Dawn Staley’s 600th game as a college coach.

Tyasha Harris added 12 points for South Carolina (7-4). Staley is 257-91 at South Carolina after going 172-80 at Temple. Alliya Butts led Temple (3-7) with 19 points.

