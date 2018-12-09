No. 7 Tennessee beats No. 1 Gonzaga 76-73 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Admiral Schofield hit a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left and scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half, helping No. 7 Tennessee knock off top-ranked Gonzaga 76-73 in the Colangelo Classic on Sunday.

Tennessee (7-1) jumped on Gonzaga early and fought back from a nine-point, second-half deficit.

Reigning SEC player of the year Grant Williams fouled out with 2:30 left, but the Vols went up two when Schofield banked in a 3-pointer with 80 seconds left.

After Rui Hachimura tied it with two free throws, Schofield hit a long 3 and Tennessee held on for its first win over a No. 1 team — fifth overall — since beating Kansas in 2010.

Advertisement

Gonzaga (9-1) had two shots at a tying 3-pointer, but Zach Norvell Jr. and Hachimura missed.

Hachimura and Brandon Clarke had 21 points each for the Bulldogs.

NO. 4 VIRGINIA 57, VCU 49

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Guy scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half, and Ty Jerome had 11 of his 14 in the second for Virginia.

Guy , while Jerome put up 11 of his 14 after the break.

Virginia (9-0) missed 13 of its first 15 shots after the break and VCU (7-3), coming off its road upset of Texas on Wednesday, led 37-36 midway through the second half.

Isaac Vann led the Rams with 10 points.

NO. 6 NEVADA 74, GRAND CANYON 66

PHOENIX (AP) — Jordan Carolina had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Nevada used a late run to finally shake Grand Canyon in the Colangelo Classic.

Nevada (10-0) had a short turnaround after playing No. 20 Arizona State late Friday night and found itself in what felt like a home environment for Grand Canyon.

Spurred by the road version of the rowdy Havocs student section, the Antelopes (5-4) held Nevada scoreless the opening 5 1/2 minutes and were within two at halftime.

Nevada finally put it away in the final two minutes, going on a 9-0 run to go up 71-61.

Jazz Johnson had 19 points and Caleb Martin finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolf Pack, off to their best start of the program’s Division I era (1969-70).

Trey Drechsel had 16 points and Alessandro Lever 13 for Grand Canyon.

NO. 15 VIRGINIA TECH 81, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 44

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19 points to lead Virginia Tech.

Alexander-Walker hit 8 of 11 shots, including three 3-pointers for the Hokies (8-1). Damani Applewhite led South Carolina State (2-9) with 10 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.