No Zaha, no problem as Crystal Palace beats Leicester 1-0

December 15, 2018 12:39 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace showed it can cope without Wilfried Zaha, the club’s most influential player, when the London team edged Leicester 1-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Ivory Coast forward was sidelined through suspension but captain Luka Milivojevic produced an outstanding first-half finish to lift his side to 15th place in the standings and clear of the bottom three.

Palace had not won a fixture without Zaha since September 2016, a run stretching back 13 games, all of which ended in defeat.

Leicester was unfortunate not to go in front before Milivojevic’s goal when Jamie Vardy found the back of the net. The former England striker, though, was adjudged to have fouled Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who was handed his league debut after back spasms ruled out Wayne Hennessey.

Palace broke through in the 39th minute when Andros Townsend found Milivojevic and he bent a fine shot from 25 meters just inside the far post and beyond Kasper Schmeichel’s fingertips.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

