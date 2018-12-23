Listen Live Sports

Noi, Fisher lead TCU past Charlotte in Diamond Head Classic

December 23, 2018 2:28 am
 
HONOLULU (AP) — Kouat Noi had 15 points, Jaylen Fisher added 14, and TCU never trailed in its 82-57 win over Charlotte on Saturday night in the Diamond Head Classic.

TCU (9-1), which has won six in a row, will play Bucknell in the semifinals Sunday.

Desmond Bane scored 10 for the Horned Frogs and Alex Robinson had 11 assists, tying the tournament’s single-game record. The senior, who had 84 assists in one season at Texas A&M, has 506 at TCU — becoming just the third player in program history with at least 500 career assists.

Noi hit back-to-back 3s to cap an 11-0 run and, after Charlotte’s Jailan Haslem made a layup, threw down a fast-break dunk and then made another 3 to give TCU a 14-point lead with 2:36 left in the first half. The Horned Frogs took a 40-26 lead into the break and led by as many as 30 points in the second half.

Jon Davis led Charlotte (3-6) with 17 points and Jaylan McGill scored 13.

