Nolan scores 24, GW pulls away late to beat Towson 68-64

December 5, 2018 9:56 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Terry Nolan Jr. scored nine of his 24 points in the final five minutes to help George Washington beat Towson 68-64 on Wednesday night.

George Washington (2-7) broke a two-game skid and has beaten Towson (2-6) 10 of 11 times in the series that dates to 1978.

Dennis Tunstall’s dunk gave Towson a 56-55 advantage with 5:19 to play. Nolan scored the next nine points for the Colonials on three free throws and a pair of 3-pointers for a 64-60 lead with 2:30 remaining. Javier Langarica’s two free throws gave George Washington a 67-62 lead with 13 seconds left.

DJ Williams added a career-high 19 points for George Washington. Nolan made four 3-pointers and was 10 of 14 from the free-throw line.

Brian Fobbs scored 17 points to lead Towson. Nakye Sanders and Nicolas Timberlake added 10 points apiece.

