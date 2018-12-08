Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

North Carolina A&T rolls in 2nd half, beats Greensboro 92-67

December 8, 2018 6:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Terry Harris scored 20 points and led five players into double-figure scoring as the Aggies of North Carolina A&T shot their way past their Division III cross-town rivals, Greensboro, for a 92-67 victory Saturday.

North Carolina A&T, which started the season with five straight losses, now has won three of its last four.

The Aggies led by two at intermission, 42-40, but opened the second half on a 16-1 run and by the midway point of the second half were up 68-48.

Quavius Copeland scored 14 points off the Aggies’ bench and the team was 36 of 56 from the field (64.3 percent), including 9 of 19 from beyond the arc.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Michael Phifer scored 23 points to lead the Pride, which got another 14 points from Keyford Langley and shot a collective 25 of 59 from the floor (42.4 percent), but connected on 12 of 28 from distance.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans