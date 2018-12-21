Listen Live Sports

North Carolina tackle William Sweet to enter NFL draft

December 21, 2018 4:43 pm
 
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina offensive tackle William Sweet is skipping his final season and entering the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-7 junior announced his decision in a statement on Twitter after earning his degree. He started 10 games for the Tar Heels last season and made Pro Football Focus’ all-Atlantic Coast Conference team.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

