Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

North Dakota State holds off Missouri State rally, 74-67

December 15, 2018 10:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Vinnie Shahid scored 19 points, including a clutch jumper and two free throws in the final minute, and North Dakota State held off a late rally to earn a 74-67 victory over Missouri State Saturday night.

The Bison (4-7) now have won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Jordan Horn hit a 3 with :03 left in the first half to send North Dakota State into the break with a 35-30 advantage and Rocky Kreuser hit another in the opening seconds of the second half. Kreuser hit two free throws with 13:08 left to push the lead to 15 points, 54-39.

Tulio Da Silva turned a 3-point play and Josh Webster and Obediah Church each hit a layup to get Missouri State within five, 68-63. Keandre Cook hit two free throws with :36 left to make it 71-67, but the Bears (4-6) could get no closer.

Advertisement

Jarred Dixon had 13 points and Da Silva added another 11 for Missouri State.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress