North Dakota State rushes for 7 TDs, wins 52-10

December 1, 2018 6:50 pm
 
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Lance Dunn rushed for 127 yards and four touchdowns and top-seeded North Dakota State overwhelmed Montana State 52-10 on Saturday in a second-round FCS playoff game.

The Bison (13-0), six-time FCS champions, will play No. 8 seed Colgate next week in the quarterfinals after rushing for 407 of their 493 total yards. Two other Bison backs went over 100 yards: Bruce Anderson with 118 and a touchdown and Ty Brooks with 103 and a score. Adam Cofield added the Bison’s seventh TD on the ground, a school playoff record, for the game’s final points.

The Bobcats scored first on a Tristan Bailey field goal, but Dunn ran for two scores and Anderson went 32 yards for another and a 21-3 first-quarter lead. Dunn added two more TDs in the second quarter, the second on a 46-yard run and Cam Pedersen added a field goal for a 38-3 halftime lead.

Montana State scored its lone touchdown on Troy Anderson’s 51-yard run in the third quarter before Brooks went 30 yards for NDSU, which has won 18 straight games, the longest active streak in the FCS.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

