North Florida rallies past Charleston Southern 68-61

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Noah Horchler and Wajid Aminu posted double-doubles and North Florida rallied in the second half to knock off Charleston Southern 68-61 on Saturday.

Horchler finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season and Aminu pitched in with 13 points and 10 boards for his second. J.T. Escobar scored 14 for the Ospreys (5-7), while Garrett Sams had 10 rebounds and six assists but eight of North Florida’s 27 turnovers.

Dontrell Shuler had 11 points in the first half to help the Buccaneers (4-6) take a 26-24 lead into intermission. Horchler hit a jumper to open the second half, Escobar and Sams added 3-pointers in an 8-0 run and the Ospreys never trailed after the 18:53 mark.

Shuler, a freshman, paced Charleston Southern with 20 points off the bench. Deontaye Buskey and Christian Keeling scored 10 apiece but the pair combined to make just 8 of 26 shots as the Buccaneers made just 29 percent from the floor (22 of 75) and 4 of 23 from distance (17 percent).

Advertisement

North Florida avenged a 76-70 loss to the Bucs in Charleston two weeks ago. It was North Florida’s only home game of December.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.