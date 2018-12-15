Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

North Florida rallies past Charleston Southern 68-61

December 15, 2018 7:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Noah Horchler and Wajid Aminu posted double-doubles and North Florida rallied in the second half to knock off Charleston Southern 68-61 on Saturday.

Horchler finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season and Aminu pitched in with 13 points and 10 boards for his second. J.T. Escobar scored 14 for the Ospreys (5-7), while Garrett Sams had 10 rebounds and six assists but eight of North Florida’s 27 turnovers.

Dontrell Shuler had 11 points in the first half to help the Buccaneers (4-6) take a 26-24 lead into intermission. Horchler hit a jumper to open the second half, Escobar and Sams added 3-pointers in an 8-0 run and the Ospreys never trailed after the 18:53 mark.

Shuler, a freshman, paced Charleston Southern with 20 points off the bench. Deontaye Buskey and Christian Keeling scored 10 apiece but the pair combined to make just 8 of 26 shots as the Buccaneers made just 29 percent from the floor (22 of 75) and 4 of 23 from distance (17 percent).

Advertisement

North Florida avenged a 76-70 loss to the Bucs in Charleston two weeks ago. It was North Florida’s only home game of December.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress