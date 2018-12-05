Listen Live Sports

Northern Illinois pulls away early to beat UC Davis 71-62

December 5, 2018 11:16 pm
 
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Levi Bradley scored 15 points to lead Northern Illinois to a 71-62 victory over UC Davis on Wednesday night.

Eugene German added 14 points, and Rod Henry-Hayes and Gairges Daow chipped in 10 apiece for Northern Illinois (5-3), which rebounded from an 85-83 loss to Green Bay on Nov. 28. Bradley, German and Henry-Hayes each made a pair of 3-pointers.

The Huskies shot 48 percent overall (25 of 52) but snapped a three-game streak of shooting above 50 percent.

TJ Shorts II scored 18 points and Joe Mooney had 16 for UC Davis (2-7).

Northern Illinois built a 35-34 halftime edge and took the lead for good with 16 minutes left. UC Davis pulled to 54-51 with 7:22 to play, then Bradley scored the next six points and Daow converted a 3-point play and Northern Illinois led 63-53 with three minutes remaining.

