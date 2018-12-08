Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Northern Iowa holds off D-III Dubuque from the line, 75-67

December 8, 2018 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A.J. Green scored 20 points and Northern Iowa made 28 free throws to turn away Division III Dubuque, 75-67 in a nonconference game on Saturday afternoon.

On Ugly Sweater Night, the Panthers (4-5) bounced back after a loss to South Dakota State at the U.S. Bank Stadium Classic, the site of this season’s Final Four.

Marcus McDaniel hit a jumper with just under two minutes left to get Dubuque within five points, 66-61, but Northern Iowa scored nine points from the free-throw line in the final 1:31 to put the game away.

Luke McDonnell finished with 14 points for Northern Iowa. The Panthers, who lead the Missouri Valley Conference in free-throw percentage at just over 75 percent, converted 28 of 37 attempts (76 percent) from the line.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

McDaniel had 13 points for the Spartans (5-3), while Michael Williams and Avery Butler both scored 10 before fouling out.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans