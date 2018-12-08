Northern Iowa holds off D-III Dubuque from the line, 75-67

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A.J. Green scored 20 points and Northern Iowa made 28 free throws to turn away Division III Dubuque, 75-67 in a nonconference game on Saturday afternoon.

On Ugly Sweater Night, the Panthers (4-5) bounced back after a loss to South Dakota State at the U.S. Bank Stadium Classic, the site of this season’s Final Four.

Marcus McDaniel hit a jumper with just under two minutes left to get Dubuque within five points, 66-61, but Northern Iowa scored nine points from the free-throw line in the final 1:31 to put the game away.

Luke McDonnell finished with 14 points for Northern Iowa. The Panthers, who lead the Missouri Valley Conference in free-throw percentage at just over 75 percent, converted 28 of 37 attempts (76 percent) from the line.

Advertisement

McDaniel had 13 points for the Spartans (5-3), while Michael Williams and Avery Butler both scored 10 before fouling out.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.