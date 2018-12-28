Notre Dame’s Kelly wins Dodd Trophy as coach of the year

ATLANTA (AP) — Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly has won the Dodd Trophy as coach of the year.

Kelly also was honored as The Associated Press Coach of the Year this month.

He has guided the No. 3 Fighting Irish to a 12-0 season and a chance to compete for the national championship. Notre Dame faces No. 2 Clemson in the Cotton Bowl playoff semifinal on Saturday.

The award honors scholarship, leadership, integrity and success on the field.

It is named for Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd and is presented annually by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. First-year coaches and winners of the award from the previous two years are not eligible.

