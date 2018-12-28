Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Notre Dame’s Kelly wins Dodd Trophy as coach of the year

December 28, 2018 10:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly has won the Dodd Trophy as coach of the year.

Kelly also was honored as The Associated Press Coach of the Year this month.

He has guided the No. 3 Fighting Irish to a 12-0 season and a chance to compete for the national championship. Notre Dame faces No. 2 Clemson in the Cotton Bowl playoff semifinal on Saturday.

The award honors scholarship, leadership, integrity and success on the field.

Advertisement

It is named for Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd and is presented annually by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. First-year coaches and winners of the award from the previous two years are not eligible.

___

More AP college football: https://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union