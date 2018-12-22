Nuggets-Clippers, Box

DENVER (111)

Hernangomez 3-8 1-3 8, Jokic 7-15 3-3 19, Plumlee 3-8 2-4 8, Murray 6-16 5-5 18, Craig 2-5 2-2 6, Lyles 5-8 2-3 13, Lydon 0-0 0-0 0, Welsh 3-7 0-0 8, Goodwin 1-3 2-2 5, Morris 6-9 2-2 15, Young 0-4 0-0 0, Beasley 5-14 1-1 11. Totals 41-97 20-25 111.

L.A. CLIPPERS (132)

T.Harris 7-15 4-4 21, Gallinari 7-11 4-4 21, Gortat 2-5 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-10 2-2 14, Bradley 4-6 0-0 9, Scott 4-7 0-0 9, Harrell 9-11 2-3 20, Marjanovic 3-6 0-0 6, Beverley 4-6 2-2 12, Williams 2-5 2-2 6, Wallace 4-9 0-0 8, Thornwell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 53-92 16-17 132.

Denver 26 33 27 25—111 L.A. Clippers 34 34 35 29—132

3-Point Goals_Denver 9-31 (Jokic 2-2, Welsh 2-5, Goodwin 1-1, Lyles 1-3, Morris 1-3, Hernangomez 1-4, Murray 1-6, Craig 0-1, Young 0-3, Beasley 0-3), L.A. Clippers 10-20 (Gallinari 3-5, T.Harris 3-5, Beverley 2-4, Bradley 1-1, Scott 1-3, Williams 0-1, Wallace 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 37 (Plumlee 9), L.A. Clippers 56 (Gortat 11). Assists_Denver 21 (Morris 5), L.A. Clippers 28 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_Denver 16, L.A. Clippers 23. Technicals_Jokic 2, Harrell. Ejected_Jokic. A_16,571 (18,997).

