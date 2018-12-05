Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nuggets-Magic, Box

December 5, 2018 10:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DENVER (124)

Hernangomez 6-8 0-0 14, Millsap 6-10 4-7 18, Jokic 5-13 1-2 12, Murray 10-25 9-11 31, Craig 2-2 1-2 5, Plumlee 3-3 5-10 11, Lyles 4-8 3-4 12, Beasley 3-6 0-0 8, Morris 6-7 0-1 13. Totals 45-82 23-37 124.

ORLANDO (118)

Simmons 1-6 0-0 2, Gordon 8-19 0-0 19, Vucevic 11-19 0-0 24, Augustin 3-4 0-0 8, Fournier 8-15 4-4 26, Isaac 4-11 2-2 11, Bamba 4-6 0-0 11, Grant 0-3 0-0 0, Ross 6-12 2-2 17. Totals 45-95 8-8 118.

Denver 31 25 32 24 12—124
Orlando 28 26 32 26 6—118

3-Point Goals_Denver 11-19 (Millsap 2-2, Murray 2-3, Beasley 2-3, Hernangomez 2-4, Morris 1-1, Jokic 1-3, Lyles 1-3), Orlando 20-49 (Fournier 6-10, Bamba 3-3, Gordon 3-8, Ross 3-9, Augustin 2-3, Vucevic 2-4, Isaac 1-7, Grant 0-2, Simmons 0-3). Fouled Out_Fournier. Rebounds_Denver 43 (Millsap, Jokic 8), Orlando 40 (Vucevic 15). Assists_Denver 34 (Jokic 13), Orlando 30 (Augustin, Gordon 5). Total Fouls_Denver 19, Orlando 23. Technicals_Vucevic, Fournier 2, Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second). A_16,636 (18,846).

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus