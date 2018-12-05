Nuggets-Magic, Box

DENVER (124)

Hernangomez 6-8 0-0 14, Millsap 6-10 4-7 18, Jokic 5-13 1-2 12, Murray 10-25 9-11 31, Craig 2-2 1-2 5, Plumlee 3-3 5-10 11, Lyles 4-8 3-4 12, Beasley 3-6 0-0 8, Morris 6-7 0-1 13. Totals 45-82 23-37 124.

ORLANDO (118)

Simmons 1-6 0-0 2, Gordon 8-19 0-0 19, Vucevic 11-20 0-0 24, Augustin 3-4 0-0 8, Fournier 8-15 4-4 26, Isaac 4-11 2-2 11, Bamba 4-6 0-0 11, Grant 0-3 0-0 0, Ross 6-12 2-2 17. Totals 45-95 8-8 118.

Denver 31 25 32 24 12—124 Orlando 28 26 32 26 6—118

3-Point Goals_Denver 11-19 (Millsap 2-2, Murray 2-3, Beasley 2-3, Hernangomez 2-4, Morris 1-1, Jokic 1-3, Lyles 1-3), Orlando 20-49 (Fournier 6-10, Bamba 3-3, Gordon 3-8, Ross 3-9, Augustin 2-3, Vucevic 2-4, Isaac 1-7, Grant 0-2, Simmons 0-3). Fouled Out_Fournier. Rebounds_Denver 43 (Millsap, Jokic 8), Orlando 40 (Vucevic 15). Assists_Denver 34 (Jokic 13), Orlando 30 (Augustin, Gordon 5). Total Fouls_Denver 19, Orlando 23. Technicals_Vucevic, Fournier 2, Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second). A_16,636 (18,846).

