Nuggets-Spurs, Box

December 26, 2018 10:58 pm
 
DENVER (103)

Hernangomez 8-13 5-6 27, Jokic 1-5 1-2 4, Plumlee 3-5 1-5 7, J.Murray 4-19 0-0 9, Craig 3-6 2-4 10, Lydon 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 1-5 2-2 4, Welsh 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 6-16 0-0 15, Goodwin 1-2 2-2 5, Beasley 8-19 2-2 22. Totals 35-90 15-23 103.

SAN ANTONIO (111)

White 2-7 2-2 7, Gay 3-11 0-0 6, Aldridge 13-19 1-1 27, Forbes 6-12 1-2 15, DeRozan 9-17 11-14 30, Bertans 2-3 0-0 6, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 3-6 0-0 6, Mills 0-5 2-3 2, Belinelli 4-10 0-0 12. Totals 42-90 17-22 111.

Denver 26 27 22 28—103
San Antonio 34 21 22 34—111

3-Point Goals_Denver 18-40 (Hernangomez 6-7, Beasley 4-12, Morris 3-5, Craig 2-3, Goodwin 1-1, Jokic 1-1, J.Murray 1-8, Lyles 0-3), San Antonio 10-32 (Belinelli 4-9, Bertans 2-3, Forbes 2-6, DeRozan 1-2, White 1-3, Aldridge 0-1, Gay 0-3, Mills 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 47 (Hernangomez 13), San Antonio 50 (Poeltl 11). Assists_Denver 29 (Jokic 10), San Antonio 29 (DeRozan, Belinelli 5). Total Fouls_Denver 17, San Antonio 17. A_18,408 (18,581).

