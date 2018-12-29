Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nuggets-Suns, Box

December 29, 2018 11:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DENVER (122)

Hernangomez 3-3 2-2 10, Jokic 8-11 7-8 23, Plumlee 3-5 1-2 7, Murray 16-24 5-6 46, Craig 2-5 3-4 8, Lyles 1-3 0-0 2, Millsap 3-7 0-0 6, Morris 1-6 2-4 5, Beasley 5-12 0-0 15. Totals 42-76 20-26 122.

PHOENIX (118)

Bridges 5-8 2-2 17, Warren 9-18 1-2 22, Ayton 16-20 1-3 33, Melton 2-10 0-0 5, Booker 11-18 4-4 27, Oubre Jr. 2-5 0-1 4, Jackson 2-4 0-0 5, Holmes 2-2 1-1 5, Okobo 0-3 0-0 0, Crawford 0-3 0-1 0. Totals 49-91 9-14 118.

Denver 36 26 28 32—122
Phoenix 16 33 29 40—118

3-Point Goals_Denver 18-35 (Murray 9-11, Beasley 5-9, Hernangomez 2-2, Morris 1-4, Craig 1-4, Millsap 0-1, Lyles 0-2, Jokic 0-2), Phoenix 11-29 (Bridges 5-8, Warren 3-8, Jackson 1-1, Melton 1-4, Booker 1-5, Okobo 0-1, Crawford 0-1, Oubre Jr. 0-1). Fouled Out_Craig. Rebounds_Denver 40 (Hernangomez 9), Phoenix 37 (Ayton 14). Assists_Denver 31 (Jokic 9), Phoenix 29 (Booker 8). Total Fouls_Denver 20, Phoenix 21. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second). A_14,975 (18,422).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union