Nuggets-Suns, Box

DENVER (122)

Hernangomez 3-3 2-2 10, Jokic 8-11 7-8 23, Plumlee 3-5 1-2 7, Murray 16-24 5-6 46, Craig 2-5 3-4 8, Lyles 1-3 0-0 2, Millsap 3-7 0-0 6, Morris 1-6 2-4 5, Beasley 5-12 0-0 15. Totals 42-76 20-26 122.

PHOENIX (118)

Bridges 5-8 2-2 17, Warren 9-18 1-2 22, Ayton 16-20 1-3 33, Melton 2-10 0-0 5, Booker 11-18 4-4 27, Oubre Jr. 2-5 0-1 4, Jackson 2-4 0-0 5, Holmes 2-2 1-1 5, Okobo 0-3 0-0 0, Crawford 0-3 0-1 0. Totals 49-91 9-14 118.

Denver 36 26 28 32—122 Phoenix 16 33 29 40—118

3-Point Goals_Denver 18-35 (Murray 9-11, Beasley 5-9, Hernangomez 2-2, Morris 1-4, Craig 1-4, Millsap 0-1, Lyles 0-2, Jokic 0-2), Phoenix 11-29 (Bridges 5-8, Warren 3-8, Jackson 1-1, Melton 1-4, Booker 1-5, Okobo 0-1, Crawford 0-1, Oubre Jr. 0-1). Fouled Out_Craig. Rebounds_Denver 40 (Hernangomez 9), Phoenix 37 (Ayton 14). Assists_Denver 31 (Jokic 9), Phoenix 29 (Booker 8). Total Fouls_Denver 20, Phoenix 21. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second). A_14,975 (18,422).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.