Nuggets-Trail Blazers, Box

Hernangomez 2-4 3-4 9, Millsap 9-16 2-2 22, Jokic 7-12 1-1 15, Murray 2-13 5-7 10, Harris 9-21 5-6 27, Lyles 2-7 2-4 8, Plumlee 1-3 1-2 3, Morris 7-8 0-0 16, Beasley 1-2 0-0 3, Craig 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-87 19-26 113.
Harkless 1-4 0-0 2, Aminu 7-9 4-4 20, Nurkic 7-15 3-5 17, Lillard 6-16 0-0 15, McCollum 14-21 5-5 33, Leonard 4-7 2-3 11, Collins 2-5 1-1 5, Curry 2-3 0-0 4, Turner 1-2 0-2 2, Stauskas 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 45-85 16-21 112.
|Denver
|38
|30
|23
|22—113
|Portland
|26
|27
|32
|27—112
3-Point Goals_Denver 14-30 (Harris 4-10, Hernangomez 2-2, Morris 2-3, Millsap 2-3, Lyles 2-4, Beasley 1-1, Murray 1-4, Craig 0-1, Jokic 0-2), Portland 6-22 (Lillard 3-8, Aminu 2-4, Leonard 1-2, Nurkic 0-1, Collins 0-1, Harkless 0-1, Stauskas 0-1, McCollum 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 41 (Hernangomez 11), Portland 44 (Nurkic 11). Assists_Denver 28 (Jokic 8), Portland 19 (Lillard 8). Total Fouls_Denver 21, Portland 23. A_19,459 (19,393).
