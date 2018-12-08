Ohio State makes Hartline permanent receivers coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brian Hartline has been promoted to permanent receivers coach at Ohio State.

Hartline, a former Buckeyes player and NFL veteran, was made interim coach when Zach Smith was fired in July because of domestic abuse allegations.

Under Hartline, Ohio State receivers achieved school records in receptions, yards and touchdowns behind quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Led by three fifth-year senior co-captains, Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon and Terry McLaurin, and including fourth-year junior K.J. Hill, Ohio State receivers caught 291 passes for 4,211 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Hartline started as a quality control coach for Ohio State in 2017.

No. 6 Ohio State plays No. 9 Washington in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

