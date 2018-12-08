Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ohio State makes Hartline permanent receivers coach

December 8, 2018 7:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brian Hartline has been promoted to permanent receivers coach at Ohio State.

Hartline, a former Buckeyes player and NFL veteran, was made interim coach when Zach Smith was fired in July because of domestic abuse allegations.

Under Hartline, Ohio State receivers achieved school records in receptions, yards and touchdowns behind quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Led by three fifth-year senior co-captains, Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon and Terry McLaurin, and including fourth-year junior K.J. Hill, Ohio State receivers caught 291 passes for 4,211 yards and 43 touchdowns.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Hartline started as a quality control coach for Ohio State in 2017.

No. 6 Ohio State plays No. 9 Washington in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans