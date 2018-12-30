Oilers trade for defensemen Petrovic, Manning, Norell

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers acquired three defensemen Sunday, getting Alexander Petrovic from the Florida Panthers and adding Brandon Manning and Robin Norell hours later from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Florida received defenseman Chris Wideman and a conditional 2019 third-round pick, and Chicago got forward Drake Caggiula and defenseman Jason Garrison.

Petrovic had one assist in 26 games for Florida this season. The 26-year-old Edmonton native had five goals and 44 assists in 254 games in seven seasons with the Panthers

Manning had a goal and two assists in 27 games for Chicago this season. The 28-year-old has 12 goals and 34 assists in 234 games in seven NHL season, the first six with Philadelphia.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old Norell has three assists in 27 games this season for Djurgardens in the Swedish Hockey League.

The 28-year-old Wideman had two assists in five games with Edmonton after joining the Oilers last month in a trade with Ottawa. He has 16 goals and 27 assists in 175 career NHL games.

The 24-year-old Caggiula had seven goals and four assists in 29 games for the Oilers this season. He set career highs in points (20), goals (13) and games (67) last season with Edmonton.

The Oilers are sixth in the Pacific Division with an 18-17-3 record. They have lost five straight.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.