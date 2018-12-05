Oilers-Blues Sums

Edmonton 0 1 1 0—3 St. Louis 2 0 0 0—2 Edmonton won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, St. Louis, Barbashev 3 (Sundqvist, Nolan), 6:05. 2, St. Louis, Schenn 6 (Butler, Dunn), 13:32. Penalties_St. Louis bench, served by Perron (too many men on the ice), 0:43; P.Russell, EDM, (tripping), 16:27; Schenn, STL, (slashing), 18:54.

Second Period_3, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 7 (K.Russell, Nurse), 4:04. Penalties_Tarasenko, STL, (interference), 6:55.

Third Period_4, Edmonton, Klefbom 3 (McDavid, Khaira), 19:04. Penalties_Spooner, EDM, (hooking), 3:08; Sundqvist, STL, (holding), 7:52.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Schenn, STL, (tripping), 1:34.

Shootout_Edmonton 2 (Nugent-Hopkins G, McDavid G), St. Louis 1 (Bozak G, Tarasenko NG, Schenn NG).

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 5-17-11-3_36. St. Louis 15-7-6-2_30.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 5; St. Louis 0 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 6-9-1 (30 shots-28 saves). St. Louis, Allen 7-7-4 (36-34).

A_16,551 (19,150). T_2:36.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Brian Murphy.

