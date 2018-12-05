Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oilers-Blues Sums

December 5, 2018 11:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Edmonton 0 1 1 0—3
St. Louis 2 0 0 0—2
Edmonton won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, St. Louis, Barbashev 3 (Sundqvist, Nolan), 6:05. 2, St. Louis, Schenn 6 (Butler, Dunn), 13:32. Penalties_St. Louis bench, served by Perron (too many men on the ice), 0:43; P.Russell, EDM, (tripping), 16:27; Schenn, STL, (slashing), 18:54.

Second Period_3, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 7 (K.Russell, Nurse), 4:04. Penalties_Tarasenko, STL, (interference), 6:55.

Third Period_4, Edmonton, Klefbom 3 (McDavid, Khaira), 19:04. Penalties_Spooner, EDM, (hooking), 3:08; Sundqvist, STL, (holding), 7:52.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Schenn, STL, (tripping), 1:34.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shootout_Edmonton 2 (Nugent-Hopkins G, McDavid G), St. Louis 1 (Bozak G, Tarasenko NG, Schenn NG).

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 5-17-11-3_36. St. Louis 15-7-6-2_30.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 5; St. Louis 0 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 6-9-1 (30 shots-28 saves). St. Louis, Allen 7-7-4 (36-34).

A_16,551 (19,150). T_2:36.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus