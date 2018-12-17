Oilers-Canucks Sums

Edmonton 0 1 1—2 Vancouver 0 2 2—4

First Period_None. Penalties_Puljujarvi, EDM, (interference), 11:53.

Second Period_1, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 11 (Larsson, Khaira), 1:40. 2, Vancouver, Edler 3 (Boeser, Horvat), 11:49 (pp). 3, Vancouver, Boeser 12 (Markstrom, Hutton), 14:46 (pp). Penalties_Edler, VAN, (high sticking), 3:47; Jones, EDM, (holding), 11:40; Gravel, EDM, (delay of game), 13:22; Edmonton bench, served by Lucic (too many men on the ice), 16:47.

Third Period_4, Vancouver, Pettersson 17 (Goldobin, Boeser), 3:04 (pp). 5, Edmonton, Chiasson 15 (McDavid, Nurse), 15:50. 6, Vancouver, Horvat 16 (Roussel, Edler), 18:18. Penalties_Larsson, EDM, (delay of game), 2:48.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 10-4-8_22. Vancouver 7-15-8_30.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 1; Vancouver 3 of 5.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 11-4-1 (29 shots-26 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 13-9-3 (22-20).

A_18,036 (18,910). T_2:29.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.