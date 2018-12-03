Oilers-Stars Sum

Edmonton 0 0 1—1 Dallas 1 0 3—4

First Period_1, Dallas, Dickinson 5 (Ritchie, Janmark), 10:59.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Dallas, Ritchie 1 (Janmark), 1:51. 3, Dallas, Benn 12 (Radulov, Bayreuther), 7:24 (pp). 4, Edmonton, Khaira 1 (Wideman, Draisaitl), 14:36. 5, Dallas, Lindell 4, 17:46 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 8-11-10_29. Dallas 4-10-11_25.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Dallas 1 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 8-3-1 (24 shots-21 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 6-5-2 (29-28).

A_18,125 (18,532). T_2:36.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Mark Shewchyk.

