Oilers-Stars Sums

December 3, 2018 11:52 pm
 
Edmonton 0 0 1—1
Dallas 1 0 3—4

First Period_1, Dallas, Dickinson 5 (Ritchie, Janmark), 10:59. Penalties_Khudobin, DAL, served by Hintz, (interference), 11:49.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Benning, EDM, (holding stick), 10:02.

Third Period_2, Dallas, Ritchie 1 (Janmark), 1:51. 3, Dallas, Benn 12 (Radulov, Bayreuther), 7:24 (pp). 4, Edmonton, Khaira 1 (Wideman, Draisaitl), 14:36. 5, Dallas, Lindell 4, 17:46 (sh). Penalties_Kassian, EDM, (interference), 6:44; Kassian, EDM, Misconduct (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:16; Nurse, EDM, Major (fighting), 9:01; Shore, DAL, Major (fighting), 9:01; Hintz, DAL, (roughing), 9:01; Chiasson, EDM, (roughing), 9:01; Hintz, DAL, (roughing), 9:01; Chiasson, EDM, (boarding), 9:01; Bayreuther, DAL, (delay of game), 17:15; Faksa, DAL, (tripping), 19:25.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 8-11-10_29. Dallas 4-10-11_25.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Dallas 1 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 8-3-1 (24 shots-21 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 6-5-2 (29-28).

A_18,125 (18,532). T_2:36.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

