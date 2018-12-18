Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Oklahoma offensive line honored as best with Joe Moore Award

December 18, 2018 9:54 pm
 
Oklahoma won the Joe Moore Award, given to the team with the best offensive line in the country.

The Sooners were announced Tuesday as the winner of the fourth Joe Moore Award, named after the late offensive line coach for Pittsburgh and Notre Dame. The other finalists were Alabama and Georgia.

The Sooners’ line, coached by co-offensive coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh, paved the way for the most productive offense in the country and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.

Oklahoma’s line features tackles Bobby Evans and Cody Ford, a third-team All-American; guards Ben Powers and Dru Samia, a second-team All-American; and center Creed Humphrey.

