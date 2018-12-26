Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray ill, misses media session

December 26, 2018 10:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray has missed his scheduled media availability at the Orange Bowl on Wednesday because of what the team says is an illness.

Murray was able to go through practice with the Sooners on Tuesday, and the nature of his illness was not disclosed.

However, there doesn’t seem to be much concern about him missing time. Offensive coordinator Cale Gundy said he was unaware that Murray was ill until he got into the caravan that carried the Sooners from their hotel to the media session on Wednesday morning.

Murray completed 71 percent of his passes this season for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns. The fourth-ranked Sooners take on No. 1 Alabama in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Saturday night.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1961: US severs diplomatic relations with Cuba