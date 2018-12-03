Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oklahoma State RB Justice Hill to enter NFL draft

December 3, 2018 11:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill will skip his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL draft.

Coach Mike Gundy announced Monday that Hill will not play against Missouri in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31. Hill made his announcement in a thank you letter to fans, teammates and coaches on social media.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Hill thanked Gundy “for taking a chance on a kid from Tulsa.” He added: “You saw something in me when others did not and helped me turn my dreams into a reality.”

Hill finished his career with 3,539 yards rushing in three seasons, seventh-best in school history. He left the Nov. 10 game against Oklahoma in the first half due to injury and missed the final two regular-season games against West Virginia and TCU.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Hill ran for 1,142 yards as a freshman, 1,467 yards as a sophomore. He ran for 930 yards this season. In his best game, he ran for 228 yards and two touchdowns his sophomore season against Oklahoma.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
12|11 CDM & Eggs
12|11 The Identity Governance Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Child battling cancer becomes honorary Air Force fighter pilot

Today in History

1815: Madison presents trade agreement to Congress