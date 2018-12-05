Listen Live Sports

Once conjoined, Florida twins heading home after 7 surgeries

December 5, 2018 8:39 am
 
APOPKA, Fla. (AP) — Jesi and Remi Petri are coming home in separate car seats seven months after they were born conjoined at the belly.

The babies were born to Angi and Andre Petri on Mother’s Day, and have undergone seven surgeries at Gainesville’s UF Shands Children’s Hospital.

Doctors suspected something was amiss on one of the sonograms and confirmed their livers and small intestines were fused. After doing research, the Petris chose to have the babies in Gainesville.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Angi stayed in Gainesville while Andre and their two older children drove back and forth from their home in Apopka, near Orlando. Remi was discharged first, but stayed in Gainesville for routine checkups. Jesi had breathing complications but was discharged Monday.

On Saturday, the babies are coming home to Apopka.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

