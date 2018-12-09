Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Oosthuizen surges to his 1st South African Open title

December 9, 2018 8:15 am
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Louis Oosthuizen won his first title at the South African Open on Sunday, running away from his challengers with a final-round 67 for a six-shot victory.

Oosthuizen led from the front on the final day at Randpark Golf Course and although his three-shot overnight lead was cut to one after three holes, he surged back for a ninth European Tour win and first in nearly three years. He finished on 18-under 266.

Romain Langasque was alone in second, with his closing 66 pushing him 18 places up the leaderboard on the final day and earning him a place at the British Open next July in Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland.

Charl Schwartzel (72), who led after two rounds in Johannesburg, finished in a tie for third with Bryce Easton, Thomas Aiken and Oliver Wilson. Schwartzel and Wilson claimed the other two British Open places.

