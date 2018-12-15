Oral Roberts closes out 59-52 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Aidan Saunders scored 15 points, Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 12 rebounds and Oral Roberts held off Richmond 59-52 on Saturday.

Nzekwesi added eight points for the Golden Eagles (4-9), who got a clutch 3-pointer from D.J. Weaver to go up 57-52 with 34 seconds left.

Nathan Cayo had 17 points and eight rebounds for Richmond (4-6).

Oral Roberts did not trail in the first half and led 31-23 at halftime. Richmond rallied and led by two twice in the second half before Jake Wojcik’s 3-pointer gave the Spiders their last lead, 49-48 with 2:27 remaining. ORU responded by scoring the next six points and after an exchange of buckets Weaver hit the back-breaker. Richmond misfired on two possessions and ORU missed the front end of a one-and-one before Nzekwesi closed the scoring with two late free throws.

Richmond is 14th in the country in overall field goal percentage but 193rd in 3-point percentage. The Spiders made just 4-of-30 3-pointers. Oral Roberts was 3 for 8 from the free throw line and Richmond made 8 of 14.

