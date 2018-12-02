Orange Bowl Matchup

No. 1 Alabama (13-0, Southeastern Conference champions) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1, Big 12 champions), Dec. 29, 8 p.m. EST (ESPN)

LOCATION: Miami Gardens, Fla.

TOP PLAYERS

Oklahoma: QB Kyler Murray has thrown for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns this season.

Alabama: QB Tua Tagovailoa has 37 touchdown passes and is No. 2 nationally in pass efficiency this season — behind only Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray.

NOTABLE

Oklahoma: The Sooners are in the playoff for the third time, and looking for their first win. They lost the Orange Bowl in 2015 and the Rose Bowl in 2018, both of those being semifinal games.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide are the only team who have appeared in all five editions of the playoff, and are seeking a fourth consecutive berth in the CFP championship game.

LAST TIME

Oklahoma 45, Alabama 31. (Sugar Bowl, Jan. 2, 2014)

BOWL HISTORY

Oklahoma: 20th appearance in the Orange Bowl, 52nd bowl game overall.

Alabama: 9th appearance in the Orange Bowl, 69th bowl game overall.

