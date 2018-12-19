Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Oregon lands top prospect in defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux

December 19, 2018 6:15 pm
 
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon landed five-star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux on the first day of the early signing period.

The 6-foot-5, 234-pound Thibodeaux, who is from Westlake Village, California, was ESPN’s top overall prospect and the highest-ranked signee in Oregon’s history.

Thibodeaux was recently named All-USA Defensive Player of the Year by USA Today. He chose Oregon over Alabama, Florida and Florida State. He first announced his decision Saturday.

Thibodeaux was part of a defense at Oaks Christian High School that had three straight shutouts and held 11 of 13 opponents under 15 points.

With the departure of Jalen Jelks, Thibodeaux could start for the Ducks next season.

Oregon got early commitments from 21 prospects Wednesday. The class is considered among the top five in the nation.

Coach Mario Cristobal said that a dozen or more of the signees plan to enroll in school early.

