Oregon’s Ionescu sets NCAA record with 13th triple-double

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu set an NCAA record with her 13th triple-double in No. 7 Oregon’s 82-36 victory over Air Force on Thursday.

Ionescu had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists to break a tie for the record with former BYU men’s player Kyle Collinsworth. Ionescu has played 82 games for the Ducks (10-1).

Ruthy Hebard led Oregon with 20 points on 9-for-9 shooting

Acting coach Mark Campbell directed the Ducks with head coach Kelly Graves serving a two-game NCAA suspension for allowing violations by an assistant strength coach two seasons ago.

Haley Jones led the Falcons (4-7) with eight points.

NO. 3 LOUISVILLE 72, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 68

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Asia Durr scored 26 of her 31 points in the second half and Louisville held off Central Michigan to improve to 12-0 for the second straight season.

Durr scored 11 straight Louisville points down the stretch. Sam Fuehring added 14 points for the Cardinals. Reyna Frost had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Central Michigan (8-2).

NO. 5 MARYLAND 77, DELAWARE 53

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Shakira Austin had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Kaila Charles added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Maryland beat Delaware to improve to 11-0.

Stephanie Jones and Taylor Mikesell each had 15 points, with Mikesell hitting five 3-pointers.

Makeda Nicholas had 12 points for Delaware (4-7) before leaving with an injury with 7:28 to play. The Blue Hens are 0-13 against the Terrapins.

NO. 12 TEXAS 81, UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY 66

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Jatarie White had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Texas pulled away in the second half to beat UT Rio Grande Valley.

Joyner Holmes added 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Longhorns (9-2). Sug Sutton had 13 points and nine assists.

Quynne Huggins had 25 points, making 7 of 14 3-pointers, to lead the Vaqueros (6-5). Turk added 17 points, hitting five 3s.

NO. 17 ARIZONA STATE 68, FRESNO STATE 52

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Courtney Ekmark scored 17 points to help Arizona State beat Fresno State for its seventh consecutive victory.

Kianna Ibis added 15 points for the Sun Devils (9-2). Aly Gamez led the Bulldogs (6-4) with 16 points, and Candice White had 15.

NO. 20 DEPAUL 102, LOYOLA-CHICAGO 76

CHICAGO (AP) — Chante Stonewall scored 14 points, Rebekah Dahlman had 12 points and 13 rebounds and DePaul breezed to its sixth straight victory.

Lexi Held added 13 points for DePaul (9-3), Ashton Millender and Sonya Morris each had 12, and Mart’e Grays ran her double-figure scoring streak to five with 11 points.

Abby O’Connor had 31 points for the Ramblers (6-5).

NO. 21 GONZAGA 88, IDAHO 51

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Zykera Rice scored 16 points, Jenn Wirth a career night off the bench and Gonzaga beat Idaho for its seventh straight victory.

Wirth matched her career high with 12 points and had career highs of 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. Chandler Smith and Jessie Loera added 11 points each for Gonzaga (11-1).

Mikayla Ferenz led the Vandals (3-6) with 14 points.

NO. 22 MICHIGAN STATE 89, FAU 74

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jenna Allen had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Nia Clouden tied her career high with 18 points Michigan State beat Florida Atlantic for its seventh straight victory.

Sidney Cooks added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Spartans (10-1).

Ra’Kyra Gabriel scored 13 points for FAU (3-8).

NO. 24 MIAMI 90, VANDERBILT 65

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Emese Hof had 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting and 11 rebounds, and Beatrice Mompremier added 16 points and 13 rebounds for Miami.

Mykea Gray had 18 pointsfor the Hurricanes (10-2). Mariella Fasoula led the Commodores (4-7) with 21 points.

