Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Outback Bowl Matchup

December 2, 2018 4:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

No. 18 Mississippi State (9-3, SEC) vs Iowa (8-4, Big Ten), Jan. 1, 12 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Tampa, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Mississippi State: DE Montez Sweat, 51 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Iowa: TE T.J. Hockenson, 46 catches, 717 yards, six touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Mississippi State: No. 18 final playoff ranking best since ending at No. 7 in 2014. Joe Moorhead joins Jackie Sherrill as only MSU coaches to make bowl game in first season.

Iowa: Four losses came by a combined 23 points. Beat Illinois and Nebraska to end the regular season.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Mississippi State: One of only five SEC schools to go to a bowl every season in this decade; 13-8 in bowl games.

Iowa: Lost 30-3 to Florida two years ago in Outback Bowl, falling to 2-3 in Tampa game; 15-15-1 all time in bowl games

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize